Anjuum Faakih never fails to surprise her audience and this time, she did it with her smarts and sense of smell!

At the grand premiere of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, the actress was put to a quirky challenge that left everyone laughing and impressed in equal measure.

In a fun segment that celebrated the show's rural roots, guests were asked to identify cow dung and buffalo dung just by smelling it-a task not for the faint-hearted! But Anjuum took it head-on with her signature sass and confidence. Without hesitation, she leaned in, examined carefully, and shocked everyone by correctly guessing which one belonged to a cow and which to a buffalo.

The audience burst into applause as Anjuum aced the challenge with a grin, proving that she's not just graceful and glamorous but also game for anything no matter how bizarre! Her light-hearted attitude and quick wit stole the show, turning what could've been a messy moment into one of the most memorable highlights of the night.

With this, Anjuum not only added a unique twist to the premiere but also reminded everyone why she's such a beloved name in the industry-bold, bright, and always full of surprises.