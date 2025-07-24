Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Premiere: Who Is Reha Sukheja? All About SRK's Jawan Co-Star - Insta Followers & More

Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Contestants: The wait is almost over! In just a few hours, Chhoriyan Chali Gaon is all set to premiere on Zee TV & Zee5, marking the show's much-anticipated debut. Fans across the country are buzzing with excitement as the show prepares to unveil the 11 celebrity contestants, who will be giving up their comfortable lives to live a rural life.

With drama, entertainment, and surprises promised from day one, the show is ready to kick off in grand style tonight (August 3). Among the Chhoriyan Chali Gaon contestants is Reha Sukheja. Are you wondering who is Reha Sukheja? Here's all you need to know about Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan co-star.

WHO IS REHA SUKHEJA? ALL ABOUT SUPERMODEL WHO WORKED WITH SRK IN JAWAN

Reha Sukheja, crowned Miss India Universe 2010 1st runner-up, began her journey into the world of glamour with the perfect mix of grace and grit. That one moment launched a flourishing modeling career, positioning her as one of India's most celebrated and recognizable supermodels. Known for her towering presence, fierce runway walk, and global appeal, Reha has ruled fashion weeks and walked for legendary designers like Sabyasachi, Manish Malhotra, Tarun Tahiliani, Rohit Bal, Anju Modi, and Gaurav Gupta.

Reha has officially joined the cast of the much-talked-about desi reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, becoming the tallest supermodel ever to participate in an Indian reality series. With this groundbreaking move, Reha isn't just entering a new format she's rewriting the rules.

Chhoriyan Chali Gaon isn't your typical glam-based show. It throws modern, urban women into the raw and rustic heart of Indian village life, challenging them with traditional tasks, cultural immersion, and a complete lifestyle transformation. And who better to shake things up than Reha Sukheja? From high-fashion heels to desi haats, she's about to turn rural reality TV on its head.

She gained nationwide recognition for her role in the blockbuster Jawan, where her effortless screen presence as one of the group members of SRK's girl-gang drew praise from both audiences and critics.

REHA SUKHEJA INSTAGRAM ID AND FOLLOWERS

For those unaware, Reha Sukheja owns an Instagram profile, with the username rehasukheja, and has over 68.4k followers.

Keep watching this space for more updates!