Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Premiere: Who Is Sumukhi Suresh? All About Actor-Comedian Seen In The Royals - DEETS

Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Premiere: Get ready for a fresh dose of reality entertainment as Chhoriyan Chali Gaon premieres tonight (August 3), on Zee TV and Zee5. The show brings a unique concept to Indian television - 11 celebrity women stepping out of their luxurious city lives to embrace the simplicity of rural living.

From cooking on chulhas to drawing water from wells, the Chhoriyan Chali Gaon contestants will face daily village challenges while undergoing a personal journey of growth and transformation. With a mix of emotional moments, culture shocks, and unexpected twists, the show promises engaging drama right from the start.

One of the confirmed contestants is Sumukhi Suresh, who was recently seen in Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar's Netflix series The Royals. Are you wondering who Sumukhi Suresh is? Here's all you need to know about the stand-up comedian.

WHO IS SUMUKHI SURESH? ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE COMEDIAN-ACTRESS

Comedian, writer, and actress Sumukhi Suresh has made her mark in Indian entertainment with her sharp humour and distinctive storytelling style. She earned widespread praise for creating and starring in Pushpavalli and went on to mentor budding comedians as a judge on Comicstaan. More recently, she appeared in the OTT series The Royals, further proving her versatility as a performer.

Now, Sumukhi takes on a completely new challenge with Chhoriyan Chali Gaon. Swapping the stage and camera sets for the simplicity of rural life, she is ready to approach every task with her trademark wit, honesty, and a touch of humour, making her journey one to watch.

SUMUKHI SURESH EARLY LIFE, INSTAGRAM ID AND FOLLOWERS

According to her Wikipedia page, before making her mark in Indian comedy, Sumukhi Suresh had a journey rooted in many cities and experiences. Raised in Nagpur, with family roots in Tamil Nadu, she studied at The Chanda Devi Saraf School in Nagpur and later graduated from M.O.P. Vaishnav College for Women in Chennai.

In 2009, she moved to Bengaluru, where she worked at Hippocampus, a children's library. Her career took interesting turns, from being a chef to working at a food laboratory-before she found her true calling in comedy.

Her comedy journey began in 2013 when she joined The Improv, a Bengaluru-based improvisational comedy group. With them, she performed over 100 shows across India and even internationally, including in Sweden and Dubai. In 2015, Sumukhi left her day job to pursue comedy full-time.

Now, she enters Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, ready to take on rural life with her signature humour, realness, and a fresh perspective shaped by her diverse life experiences. For those unaware, she owns an Instagram account with the username sumukhisuresh and has over 330k followers.

Keep watching this space for more updates!