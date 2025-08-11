Chhoriyan Chali Gaon: Reha Sukheja Gets Emotional Over Young Girl’s Fight For Education, Says 'The Minute....'

Reha Sukheja, crowned Miss India Universe 2010 1st runner-up, stepped into the fashion world with a unique blend of confidence and elegance. Over the years, she has walked for some of India's most celebrated designers, including Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi, Tarun Tahiliani, Rohit Bal, Anju Modi, and Gaurav Gupta. Now, she's showcasing her competitive side on the reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, where her grounded personality and determination have made her one to watch.

In a recent episode, Reha had an emotional breakdown after learning the story of a 12-year-old girl from the village. The girl dreams of becoming an IAS officer but faces a harsh reality-her family cannot afford the education needed to pursue her goal. Deeply moved, Reha shared, "The minute I heard that, I broke. A 12-year-old girl already knows that maybe this dream will never come true. I just want to pray that her dream comes true. I want nothing else." Her heartfelt words struck a chord with both viewers and co-contestants.

The emotional moment came right before the contestants faced the Maha Pariksha, an intense "Agni Pariksha" challenge. The task tested courage, focus, and determination, requiring contestants to perform high-pressure activities involving fire and overcome a series of physical hurdles. The timing made the challenge even more demanding for Reha.

Despite carrying the weight of the young girl's story in her heart, Reha delivered a stellar performance. She navigated the fiery course with precision and calm, completing each stage with focus and grace. Her resilience and mental strength stood out, especially in such a high-pressure situation.

This episode highlighted a different side of Reha Sukheja one where compassion meets competitiveness. Her ability to stay strong and excel despite being emotionally moved proved that in Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, Reha isn't just participating she's leaving a mark with both her actions and her heart.