Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Today (Aug 28) Episode Written Update: Arjun Bijlani Brings In Tractor Challenge

In tonight's episode of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, Anita Hassanandani, Anjuum Faakih, Krishna Shroff, Maera Mishra, Dolly Javed, Erika Packard, Rameet Sandhu, and twins Surabhi-Samriddhi Mehra trade their luxury rides for the true lifeline of the village, the tractor!

The episode begins with the chhoriyan getting their very first glimpse of Bamuliya's sturdy tractors. For the villagers, these machines are more than just vehicles; they are a symbol of survival, hard work, and pride. The anticipation builds as curiosity mixes with nervous excitement, until a surprise twist arrives. Making a grand entry with his trademark energy and charisma, Arjun Bijlani steps in as the host of this episode, ready to guide the Chhoriyan through this ultimate gaon challenge.

From bumpy paths to heavy steering wheels, every tractor ride is a test of grit and balance. Some contestants wrestle with the machine's weight, while others cautiously steer through the fields.

The challenge pushes every Chhori out of her comfort zone, creating a rollercoaster of moments filled with laughter, slips, drama, and resilience. Will the Chhoriyan prove they can rule the fields like true farmers? Or will the gaon ka tractor bring their journey to a grinding halt?

Brace yourself for a thrilling mix of fun, struggle, and determination as the girls gear up for one of their most unforgettable gaon adventures yet.

Stay tuned for tonight's episode of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon at 10:00 pm, only on Zee TV!