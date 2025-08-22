Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Today Episode: Anita Hassanandani Applauds Samriddhi’s Kabaddi Challenge; Even In...

The much-awaited Kabaddi challenge in Chhoriyan Chali Gaon brought out fierce competition, with Samriddhi Mehra and Surabhi Mehra shining bright in their own ways.

Samriddhi stepped onto the ground with unshakable confidence and delivered a performance that had everyone talking. Her agility, strength, and determination made her one of the standout players of the match. Watching her fight it out with full energy, Anita Hassanandani, the Maalkin of the house, couldn't stop praising her. "Samriddhi absolutely killed it and impressed everyone," Anita said, adding that her game was one of the strongest of the day.

Even though Samriddhi's powerful game won hearts, it was Surabhi and her team, Behumuliya Babes, who walked away with the victory. With sharp coordination and well-executed strategy, Surabhi led her team to glory, proving her competitive edge and team spirit.

The Kabaddi task was intense, but it also highlighted the sisters' contrasting strengths, Samriddhi's fearless individual performance and Surabhi's ability to steer her team to success. Together, they turned the challenge into one of the most memorable moments of the season.

While the scoreboard showed Surabhi's win, the applause echoed equally for Samriddhi, thanks to her impactful play and Anita Hassanandani's heartfelt praise. Both sisters once again reminded everyone why they are among the strongest contenders in Chhoriyan Chali Gaon.