Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Today Episode: Anita Hassanandani Wins the Hen Task Despite a 400-Point Penalty!

Anita Hassanandani is proving episode after episode that she's not just a television icon, but a fierce force to reckon with in the world of reality TV. Anita Hassanandani, along with the other contestants, embraced her morning rituals in recent episode of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon. From brushing with neem sticks and preparing chapatis from scratch, to spreading cow dung in the courtyard as part of daily chores, the actress has been adapting beautifully to her new rural routine. But the calm of the morning soon gave way to chaos, competition, and adrenaline as the day's big task was announced.

The task? Catch as many hens (murgiyan) as possible and place them in designated cages. The twist? Anita was paired against fellow contestant Anjuum Faakih, making it a head-to-head showdown. Right from the first whistle, Anita was on fire, catching hens every 5 seconds with unmatched energy and determination. Her strategy was clear: focus on speed and volume and dominate the task space. She made it clear that she was just going to focus on her own task and not pay attention to her opponent.

The way she dominated the task was impressive. Anita caught many hens, making her nearly unstoppable throughout the challenge. However, in the heat of the task, she accidentally placed a few hens in the wrong cage, resulting in a 400-point deduction from her total score.

But even that couldn't slow her down. Despite the penalty, Anita's sheer lead in numbers kept her ahead. Her pace and confidence outshone the error, and by the end of the round, she was declared the winner and ultimately safe.

Her win wasn't just about physical performance, but also showcased her focus and spirit under pressure. Her fans are already calling her a "task queen" and praising her never-give-up attitude. From glam queen to gaon warrior, Anita Hassanandani is showing everyone that she's here to play, and win; with both heart and hustle.