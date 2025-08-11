Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Today (Aug 11) Episode: Contestants Collect Fresh Gobar In New Task; Which Team Will WIN?

Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Today Episode: In tonight's (August 11) episode of the Zee TV reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, Anita Hassanandani, Aishwarya Khare, Anjuum Faakih, Krishna Shroff, Dolly Javed, Erika Packard, Rameet Sandhu, Reha Sukheja, Sumukhi Suresh, and Surabhi & Samriddhi Mehra face a task unlike anything they've done before, which is working with gobar!

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN TONIGHT'S (AUGUST 11) EPISODE OF CHHORIYAN CHALI GAON? GOBAR TASK DEETS

For the Chhoriyan Chali Gaon contestants, collecting fresh cow dung is completely out of their comfort zone, however, in Bamuliya village- where they have recently shifted, every chore is rooted in tradition, gobar isn't just waste, it's a valuable resource.

The girls are divided into two teams and given a simple yet very gaon-style challenge, go into the village, collect fresh gobar, make "Uple" and then put them up on the walls in the task area. As they set out into the village, they go around the village trying to find gobar for the task. For most of them, it's their first time handling cow dung, and the mix of hesitation, excitement, and curiosity, makes the task even more entertaining.

Along the way, the chhoriyan also learn how important gobar is in a village. Encouraged by the villagers, they roll up their sleeves, kneel on the ground, and get to work.

WHICH TEAM WILL WIN CHHORIYAN CHALI GAON GOBAR TASK?

Here comes the real challenge! With freshly shaped uple in hand, the girls must slap and stick them onto the walls, just like it's done in rural homes. It's far trickier than it looks, some uple slide right off, others miss their mark completely, and a few even land back on the chhoriyan! But the girls don't give up and keep working towards the task.

By the end, the once-empty walls are covered in neat rows of uple, a proud display of teamwork and effort. Messy, fun, and full of first-time experiences, it's a challenge the chhoriyan will never forget. Who will stick the most uple and claim victory in Chhoriyan Chali Gaon gobar task? Find out in tonight's episode at 9:30 PM, only on Zee TV!

Keep watching this space for more updates!