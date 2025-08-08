Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Today (Aug 8) Episode: Contestants To Get Separate House; Who Will Become Miss Bamuliya?

Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Today Episode Twist: Tonight's (August) episode of the Zee T show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon takes a heartwarming, hilarious, and high-energy turn as the contestants Anita Hassanandani, Aishwarya Khare, Anjuum Faakih, Krishna Shroff, Dolly Javed, Erica Packard, Rameet Sandhu, Reha Sukheja, Sumukhi Suresh Surabhi and Samriddhi Mehra bid goodbye to their homes where they were living with the villagers, and set foot into their very own new Basera!

CHHORIYAN CHALI GAON TWIST: A SEPARATE HOUSE FOR CONTESTANTS

Yes, you read that right! The Chhoriyan Chali Gaon participants will finally get their new house where all of them will be living together in the Bamuliya village.But before they can settle in, there's a long to-do list for their Grihapravesh. The girls are given the task to clean the house, cook a hearty meal, and personally invite every villager to be part of the celebration.

With brooms and belans in hand, some Chhoriyan get down to scrubbing and making the place shine, some are hustling in the kitchen preparing a feast from the scratch, while inviting the villagers. Amidst the laughter, little hiccups, and shared moments, their new 'Basera' slowly begins to feel like home.

MISS BAMULIYA TASK: WHO WILL WIN? HERE'S ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

Just when the house is ready, it's time for the much-awaited Miss Bamuliya Task, a challenge where the girls must entertain the villagers. As the stage comes alive, the girls pour their hearts out, some with soulful songs, others with hilarious impersonations or high-energy performances. The courtyard echoes with applause, cheers, and a few emotional tears.

What begins as a fun and entertaining task, quickly turns into a touching celebration of sisterhood and self-expression. In a place far from their comfort zones, the Chhoriyan share their hidden talents, but also the deep bonds they've built, turning Basera into more than just a house.

So, who will bring the house down with laughter? Who will move hearts to tears? And who will rise above the rest, to claim the Miss Bamuliya crown? Find out in tonight's unmissable, full-of-spark episode of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, every night at 9:30 PM, only on Zee TV!