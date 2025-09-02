Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Today Episode: Calls Anita Out To Maera: “Mujhe Aap Fake Lagti Hain”

Tonight's episode of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon promises an electrifying mix of strategy, hustle, and high-stakes drama as Anita Hassanandani, Anjuum Faakih, Krishna Shroff, Maera Mishra, Dolly Javed, Erika Packard, and Surabhi-Samriddhi Mehra step into a new challenge running gaon ke businesses!

The Chhoriyan will dive into the local business world, learning customer behaviour, managing shops, and driving real profits for the villagers for the day. From pricing to negotiation, every decision will matter, and every rupee earned will test their adaptability and sharpness.

The contrast couldn't be sharper. Glamorous city girls who once swiped cards in posh malls are now counting coins, hustling to attract customers, and discovering how tough it is to run a small shop in Bamuliya Gaon. The challenge pushes them far beyond their comfort zones and tests their business acumen, adaptability, and ability to make smart decisions.

But just when the stakes were high, emotions flare. Tensions explode as Anita Hassanandani clashes with Maera Mishra, bluntly telling her, "Mujhe aap fake lagti hain." This fiery confrontation adds another twist, making the challenge even more intense.

Tonight, viewers are in for a rollercoaster where business hustle meets unexpected rivalries and raw drama. For the gaon, it's chaos like never before; for audiences, it's pure entertainment from beginning to end!

Stay tuned to tonight's episode of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon to find out what happens next, at 10:00 pm, only on Zee TV!