Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Today Episode: Chhoriyas Bring Women Of Bamuliya To Live Mumbai’s Five-star Luxury Life

Zee TV's Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, the game takes a glamorous twist as the city-based celebrities welcome their chosen villagers to Mumbai, not to the gaon fields or rustic huts this time, but to a luxurious five-star hotel! The challenge? To make their guests feel at home in the lap of urban luxury while blending care, comfort, and heartfelt hospitality.

In tonight's episode, for Daadi, who has spent her whole life in Bamuliya, this fountain shower moment with Maera Mishra outside the hotel's grand fountain felt nothing short of magical. The two shared laughter, splashes, and joy; Daadi confessed how much she treasures Maera's companionship. Meanwhile, Surabhi and Samriddhi's thoughtful gesture of gifting a saree brought tears to Daadi's eyes, an emotional reminder that this Mumbai journey will stay etched in her heart forever.

On the other hand, Krishna Shroff took her guest to Bandstand, turning Mumbai into a wonderland for someone who never dreamt of witnessing the city's iconic seafront. From skyscrapers to streetlights, every sight was a discovery, every moment an experience.

This Mumbai tour task not only adds glamour but also layers of emotion to the show's journey. It's more than just luxury, it's about connections, cultural exchanges, and unforgettable memories that bridge the world of Bamuliya with the city of dreams.

As the Chhoriyan continue to host, guide, and care for their guests, the question remains, who will succeed in making their Bamuliya family feel most comfortable in this new world?

Don't miss tonight's heartfelt episode of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon at 10 PM, only on Zee TV.