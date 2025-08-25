Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Today Episode: Chinki Minki’s Hilarious Jungle Scare; Spooked By Roar While Herding Goats

The latest episode of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon turned out to be a mix of comedy and chaos when the twin sisters Chinki and Minki (real names Surabhi Mehra and Samriddhi Mehra) were sent into the jungle to herd goats as part of a task preparation.

What started as a fun assignment quickly turned into a nerve-wracking moment. While guiding the goats deeper into the forest area, the sisters suddenly froze after hearing a loud, mysterious roar echoing through the jungle. Their playful energy instantly switched to panic, and the usually inseparable duo clutched onto each other.

Recalling the moment later, one of the twins confessed to host Rannvijay Singha with a laugh, "We wanted to run!" The statement not only had Rannvijay in splits but also left the audience amused at their honest reaction.

Known for their bond and synchronized antics, Chinki and Minki once again proved that no matter the task - be it wins or not in games, challenges, or unexpected scares - they face everything together.