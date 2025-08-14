Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Twist: Anjum Faakih Takes A Stand For Krishna Shroff, Confronts Rameet Sandhu

Anjuum Faakih, known for her fearless and straightforward personality, has once again stood her ground this time in support of Krishna Shroff. The actress, who has showcased her talent in Kundali Bhagya, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and now the reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, didn't hesitate to address a comment made by Rameet Sandhu regarding nepotism.

When Anjuum got wind of Rameet's alleged statement, she confronted her head-on. Looking straight at her, Anjuum said, "We need to ask you something. We heard that you've been talking about us to some others. We heard that you said something about Krishna regarding nepotism."

Her words were direct, leaving no room for doubt about her stance. Anjuum made it clear that she was not going to ignore remarks aimed at her co-contestant, especially when they touched on a subject as sensitive as nepotism.

This confrontation added another layer of intensity to Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, showing that Anjuum isn't just participating she's actively shaping the conversations within the show. Her approach reflects her real-life persona: assertive, loyal, and unafraid to speak up.

With moments like these, Anjuum continues to prove why she's considered one of the most straightforward voices in the industry someone who won't hesitate to call out what she perceives as unfair, no matter who is on the other side.