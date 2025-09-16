Chhoriyan Chali Gaon: Under Anjuum Faakih’s Captaincy, Her Team Wins Task Despite Dolly Javed’s Team Cheating

Actress Anjuum Faakih, who has impressed audiences with her powerful performances in shows like Kundali Bhagya, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and many more, is now winning hearts once again with her fearless and entertaining journey in the reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon.

In a recent episode, the contestants were divided into two teams for an intense clue-hunting task. Anjuum took charge as the captain of the Red Team, while Dolly Javed led the Blue Team. The task required both teams to find clues and complete challenges in order to secure victory.

While Anjuum's team performed gracefully and stayed focused on the task, Dolly's team resorted to an unethical move. In a shocking twist, members of the Blue Team found the Red Team's clue and deliberately threw it away to prevent their opponents from progressing. This act of cheating sparked heated moments in the game.

Anjuum's team immediately brought the matter to the host's attention, following which the Blue Team was penalized for their actions. After reviewing the incident, the final results were declared, and Anjuum's team was rightfully awarded the victory.

The hard-fought win not only highlighted Anjuum Faakih's strong leadership but also her team's resilience and sportsmanship in the face of unfair tactics. Viewers praised the actress and her team for standing up against injustice while keeping their competitive spirit alive.

With every episode, Anjuum continues to prove that she's not just a celebrated actress but also a fierce competitor who knows how to lead, inspire, and entertain