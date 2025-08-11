Chhoriyan Chali Gaon: Walking Barefoot On Coal To Surpassing Fire Rings, Anita Hassanandani’s Heroic Moments

Today's episode of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon was a gripping blend of emotion, and social commentary, and once again, Anita Hassanandani stood at the heart of it all. The women contestants were challenged to give an agni pariksha by taking up a real issue from the village and standing for it. But before this, they were tasked with venturing into the community to learn about the pressing problems faced by the locals.

As part of her investigation, Anita decided to speak with the family she had been staying with in the village. Her curiosity led her to ask about the tragic story of Monica's mother's passing. The family revealed a heartbreaking reality, on the night Monica was born, her mother experienced intense contractions. With no hospital nearby and no medical help within reach, they had to travel a long distance in the middle of the night. By the time they arrived at a hospital, her condition had worsened beyond recovery, and she tragically passed away.

This revelation struck a deep chord with Anita. It wasn't just a story, it was a wake-up call about the lack of medical facilities in rural areas and the devastating consequences this gap can have on families. Choosing her cause for the Agni Pariksha, Anita decided to stand for healthcare access in villages. Her voice carried both urgency and compassion, highlighting that no mother should lose her life simply because help is too far away.

Through her empathy and determination, Anita once again proved why she's the emotional core and TRP magnet of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon. Her stand wasn't just about winning a task, it was about fighting for change.