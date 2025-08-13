Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Written Update August 13 Episode: Rain, Mud & Hurdles; Which Team Will Win Kushti Task? 

In tonight's episode of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, Anita Hassanandani, Aishwarya Khare, Anjuum Faakih, Krishna Shroff, Dolly Javed, Erika Packard, Rameet Sandhu, Reha Sukheja, Sumukhi Suresh, and Surabhi & Samriddhi Mehra take on a challenge unlike anything they've faced before, which is wrestling in the gaon's traditional akhada.

Far from their comfort zones, these 11 Chhoriyan arrive at Bajrang Akhada in Bamuliya village, where kushti is not just a sport but a treasured tradition of strength, skill, and community pride. Under the watchful eye of local coach Raju Pehelwan, they train from scratch, learning basic holds, grappling stances, and the discipline the sport demands.

After gathering all they could in such a short time, they were met with a series of unforeseen hurdles. In the thick, clinging mud, with rain pouring down and the crowd watching, they slipped, stumbled, and fell, only to rise again each time, eyes blazing with grit and hearts fueled by determination.

It will be exciting to watch these 11 Chhoriyan compete in the wrestling arena, with the most anticipated bout being between twin sisters Surabhi and Samridhhi aka Chinki and Minki. Known for their extraordinary bond and loved by audiences as a duo, the sisters will now face each other for this task. It will be especially challenging for them, as they go up against not just a strong opponent, but the most cherished competitor of their lives.

This task will put each contestant's physical endurance, resilience, and mental toughness to the ultimate test. This is more than a battle of strength; it's a test of adaptability, stamina, and mental toughness.

Who will endure the strain, find their rhythm in the ring, and balance skill with stamina? Who will push the other down? And who will win girte padte? Which of the twins will emerge victorious?

Stay tuned to tonight's episode of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon to find out, at 9:30 PM, only on Zee TV!