Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Written Update August 14: Not Just A Task, But A Cause; Contestant’s Gift For Elders

Tonight on Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, Anita Hassanandani, Aishwarya Khare, Anjuum Faakih, Krishna Shroff, Dolly Javed, Erika Packard, Rameet Sandhu, Reha Sukheja, Sumukhi Suresh, Surabhi and Samriddhi Mehra take on not just a task, but a cause, becoming teachers to give the joy of learning to those elders of the village, who never had the chance.

With this task, these 11 chhoriyan will not only learn a new role, but will also teach the elders who have seen education as a distant dream, postponed by the weight of life and family duties.

In this Bamuliya Ki Paathshala, moments of laughter will mix with heartfelt discussions. The chhoriyan will hear first-hand stories of elders who once loved the thought of studying, but whose childhoods were interrupted by work, household duties, or marriages at a young age. Through this classroom, the chhoriyan will give them a chance to hold a book again and bring back a dream they had left behind.

The task comes full circle, as elders take their seats as students and children step forward as judges. Families will witness them holding books and writing on blackboards once again, and the children will announce if they have passed or not. It will be exciting to watch the 11 chhoriyan, who are themselves adapting to a new lifestyle in the village, step into the role of teachers and spread the light of education.

This task will test their compassion, patience, and ability to step into a completely new role. This is more than a teaching challenge; it's a journey of empathy, connection, and bringing forgotten dreams back to life.

Who will win the hearts of the elders with their lessons? Who will make learning fun and meaningful? And who will create the most touching classroom moments at Bamuliya Ki Pathshala?

Stay tuned to tonight's episode of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon to find out, at 9:30 PM, only on Zee TV!