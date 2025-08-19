Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Written Update Today (Aug 19) Episode: Contestants Turn Wedding Planners In Bamuliya Gaon

Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Today Episode: Tonight (August 19) on Zee TV's Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, viewers will see the celebrity contestants - Anita Hassanandani, Aishwarya Khare, Anjuum Faakih, Krishna Shroff, Dolly Javed, Erika Packard, Rameet Sandhu, Sumukhi Suresh, and twins Surabhi-Samriddhi Mehra step into a role they never imagined: wedding planners!

CHHORIYAN CHALI GAON: WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN TONIGHT'S (AUGUST 19) EPISODE?

In tonight's episode, Chhoriyan Chali Gaon is set to turn into a grand wedding special. The Chhoriyan will set out on a heartwarming search for a couple who, despite being married, never got the chance to celebrate their wedding rituals. From listening to touching stories to discovering couples who missed out on their special day, the journey is filled with emotion, laughter, and village warmth.

Once the Chhoriyan find the chosen couple, the real challenge begins - the task is to recreate every single ritual, from haldi and mehendi to varmala and pheras. With decorations, food, clothes, and rituals to arrange, the contestants must pour in their creativity, sincerity, and teamwork to give the couple the shaadi they have always dreamed of.

CHHORIYAN CHALI GAON WEDDING TASK: WHICH CONTESTANT WILL SHINE?

For the couple, this wedding is not simply a celebration but a second chance at reliving the magic they missed. For the Chhoriyan, it's about proving who can shine as the ultimate wedding planner and who struggles under pressure. This wedding special promises chaos, colour, and countless emotions, as Bamuliya Gaon comes alive with band, baaja, and true baraati vibes.

As the Chhoriyan begin their hunt for the couple, the excitement will build around how each of them steps into the role of a wedding planner. Let's see who will shine with their ideas and who might struggle?

Stay tuned for tonight's episode of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon at 10:00 pm, only on Zee TV!