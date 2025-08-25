Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Written Update Today (Aug 25) Episode: Girls To Cook Bamuliya Ki Thali, Who Will Win?

Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Today Episode: In tonight's (August 25) episode of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, Anita Hassanandani, Anjuum Faakih, Krishna Shroff, Dolly Javed, Erika Packard, Rameet Sandhu, and twins Surabhi-Samriddhi Mehra are in for the ultimate taste test- quite literally!

CHHORIYAN CHALI GAON NEW TASK: GIRLS TASTE BAMULIYA KI LEGENDARY THALI

The episode begins with the girls relishing Bamuliya's legendary thali, cooked with love and steeped in tradition. But just when they think it's a hearty village feast, comes the real twist- they must recreate the very same thali!

And this is no ordinary cook-off. Before they can even light the stove, the Chhoriyan must step out into the lanes of Bamuliya, track down age-old recipes, and hunt for authentic ingredients that hold the soul of the dish. Each spice, each element carries with it a story, a legacy, and the challenge is to bring it all back onto the plate.

WHO WILL WIN BUMALIYA KI THALI CHALLENGE?

As they chop, stir, and season their way through the task, one question lingers- will their version capture Bamuliya's flavor and win the villagers' hearts? Or will the tradition prove too rich to replicate?

Expect a journey packed with flavors, emotions, and plenty of drama as our Chhoriyan put their skills to the ultimate test and seek the villagers' approval.

Stay tuned for tonight's episode of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon at 10:00 pm, only on Zee TV!