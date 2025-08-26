Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Today Episode (Aug 26) Written Update: Ganesh Chaturthi Brings Joy & Fulfilled Wishes

Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Today Episode: The August 26 episode of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon will deliver a heart-touching festive special as the people of Bamuliya prepare to welcome Lord Ganesha with unmatched devotion and joy. The village lanes came alive with the chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya", spreading positivity and togetherness throughout the episode.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN TONIGHT'S (AUGUST 26) EPISODE OF CHHORIYAN CHALI GAON?

In this Ganesh Chaturthi special, the Chhoriyan - Anita Hassanandani, Anjuum Faakih, Krishna Shroff, Dolly Javed, Erika Packard, Rameet Sandhu, and twins Surabhi-Samriddhi Mehra - will step out with Mooshak Ji to meet the villagers. It'll be followed by a heartwarming sequence where the Chhoriyan will listen closely to the wishes of the people and turned them into reality.

From gifting a little boy the cricket bat he had always dreamed of to presenting a harmonium to a villager passionate about music, every gesture adds a layer of warmth and connection.

The episode will beautifully capture the spirit of gratitude, as the Chhoriyan will give back to the Bamuliya community that has consistently supported them on their journey. The joy on the villagers' faces as their long-awaited wishes will be fulfilled is going to create an emotional highlight, making the celebration one of the most memorable moments in the show so far.

Adding to the charm of the special episode will be actor Vipul Roy, who is going to join as the host. His presence brought extra energy, humor, and emotion as he guides viewers through the festivities, making the connection between the Chhoriyan and the villagers even stronger.

The Ganesh Chaturthi special of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon will stood out not just for its festive appeal but also for its message of unity, kindness, and gratitude. By blending tradition with heartfelt storytelling, the episode is going to remind audiences of the true meaning of celebrations - spreading happiness and fulfilling dreams.

Don't miss the ongoing festive journey in Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, airing every night at 10:00 pm only on Zee TV.