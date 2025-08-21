Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Written Update Today (Aug 21) Episode: Will Kabaddi Task Decide Aishwarya Khare’s Bhagya

In today's episode of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, the competition intensifies as Anita Hassanandani, Aishwarya Khare, Anjuum Fakih, Krishna Shroff, Dolly Javed, Erika Packard, Rameet Sandhu, Sumukhi Suresh, and twins Surabhi-Samriddhi Mehra face a challenge that goes beyond endurance, an electrifying Kabaddi face-off that will push their strength and spirit to the limit!

With each passing task, Bamuliya gaon continues to push the Chhoriyan beyond their limits, testing not just their determination but also their spirit. As the journey grows tougher, the competition takes an exciting turn. This time, the Chhoriyan step onto the Kabaddi ground for a high-octane face-off. A battle of strength, stamina, and strategy awaits, promising to push them harder than ever before.

In tonight's Kabaddi battle, all eyes turn to Aishwarya Khare. With each task so far, she has pushed past the odds, proving her resilience and relentless determination. But Kabaddi is a different test altogether, it calls for more than strength and strategy; it requires the calm to withstand unyielding pressure.

For the contestants, this is more than just a game; it's a battle for survival, where even the smallest mistake can turn the tide against them.

The Kabaddi ground is set, the girls are ready, and the challenge is tougher than ever. But when the dust settles, who will stand tall, and who will walk away defeated?

Stay tuned for tonight's episode of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon at 10:00 pm, only on Zee TV!