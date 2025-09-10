Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Written Update Today (Sept 10) Episode: Chhoriyan Put Bamuliya’s Men To Ultimate Househol

In the September 10 episode of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, men in Bamuliya engage in household chores, fostering shared responsibilities and family connections. Watch as they tackle cooking, cleaning, and more, highlighting the importance of teamwork.

Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Today Episode: In tonight's episode of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, airing on September 10, viewers will witness a unique challenge in the village of Bamuliya. Anita Hassanandani, Anjuum Faakih, Krishna Shroff, Dolly Javed, Erika Packard, Rameet Sandhu, Maera Mishra, and Surabhi–Samriddhi Mehra will guide the men of the village in mastering household chores.

The women of Bamuliya express their simple yet heartfelt desires for help with daily tasks like cooking and cleaning. Inspired by these wishes, the Chhoriyan decide to involve the men in experiencing these chores firsthand. This initiative aims to bridge the gap and share responsibilities within households.

Men Take on Household Challenges

The episode features a crash course in housework for the men. Tasks include chopping vegetables evenly, cooking on traditional stoves, scrubbing clothes at the village well, and sweeping courtyards. For many participants, it's their first attempt at such duties, leading to a mix of clumsy mistakes and unexpected determination.

As the men tackle these challenges, their efforts are met with amusement and pride from the housewives. Some men struggle while others reveal hidden talents. The spirit of learning and teamwork shines through as families share touching moments together.

Villagers Reflect on Shared Responsibilities

The episode also delves into villagers' reflections on housework's physical and emotional demands. Many admit they hadn't fully appreciated these efforts before. Watching their men engage in these tasks fills the women with pride and happiness.

A significant question lingers: can the men impress their wives with their newfound skills? With guidance from the Chhoriyan and support from families and villagers, expectations are high for this heartwarming spectacle.

The episode promises an emotional journey as it highlights how shared responsibilities can strengthen homes. Tune in tonight at 10:00 PM on Zee TV to see if the men rise to the occasion or fall short in their attempts.