Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Written Update Today (Sept 3) Episode: Which Team Will Win Makeover Challenge? Task DEETS

Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Update: It's all about glitz, glamour, and a whole lot of swag in tonight's Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, as Anita Hassanandani, Anjuum Faakih, Krishna Shroff, Maera Mishra, Dolly Javed, Erika Packard, and Surabhi-Samriddhi Mehra turn Bamuliya's seniors into true style heroes.

The challenge is simple yet exciting: give the elderly people of the village a fresh, stylish glow-up worthy of the Mr. Bamuliya contest. From sharp hairstyles and neatly groomed beards to carefully curated outfits and hero-like confidence, every detail matters as the chhoriyan transform their village hosts into ramp-ready stars.

But the real test comes when the spotlight hits. With their chhoriyan by their side, the seniors must walk the ramp like true heroes, showcasing their stunning new avatars in front of the entire village. For the audience, it's a visual treat filled with fashion, laughter, and unexpected moments. For the contestants, it's a chance to shine in a way they've never imagined.

This task, however, is about more than just style. It's about joy, celebration, and second chances. For men who've spent decades immersed in routines and responsibilities, this makeover offers something rare: a chance to feel celebrated, confident, and stylish. Their families, watching with pride, will see their fathers and grandfathers in an all-new avatar.

Whose styling will set the ramp on fire? Which senior will claim the Mr. Bamuliya crown? And which chhori will emerge as the true style queen behind the transformation?

Tune in to Chhoriyan Chali Gaon tonight at 10:00 pm, only on Zee TV, to witness Bamuliya's biggest fashion extravaganza!