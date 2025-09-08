Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Written Update Today (Sept 8) Episode: Contestants' Families Arrive In Bamuliya - DEETS

Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Today Episode: Tonight (September 8) in Zee TV's Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, emotions will run higher than ever as the girls face their toughest test yet, a surprise reunion with their families. Anita Hassanandani, Anjuum Faakih, Krishna Shroff, Maera Mishra, Dolly Javed, Erika Packard, Rameet Sandhu, and twins Surabhi-Samriddhi Mehra will finally see their loved ones after weeks of being away... but with one heartbreaking twist.

The rules of the game demands silence. No hugs, no tears, no words, only control, focus, and dedication. For the Chhoriyan, acknowledging their families could mean losing the task. What will happen when Krishna Shroff's mother walks in to surprise her? How will Anita hold back when she finally lays eyes on her little one, Aarav, after an entire month?

Will Maera manage to stay strong when her husband appears? This reunion may be heartwarming, but the risk is real: one slip could change the course of the game.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN TONIGHT'S (SEPTEMBER 8) EPISODE OF CHHORIYAN CHALI GAON?

Adding to the excitement, the families are all set to meet the gaon vaali families who have been taking care of the girls throughout their journey. The family members will visit their homes, share heartfelt moments, and connect with the people who have become a second family to the Chhoriyan. They'll also get a chance to enjoy and experience the charm of village life for a day, making this reunion even more special, emotional, and unforgettable.

Chhoriyan's families are in Gaon, emotions surge, and the stakes have never been higher. Will the Chhoriyan stay strong and finish the task, or will their emotions take over?

Tune in to Chhoriyan Chali Gaon tonight at 10:00 PM, only on Zee TV, to witness this battle of emotions.