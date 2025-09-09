Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Written Update Today (Sept 9) Episode: Families In Focus; Loved Ones Join Chhoriyan

Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Written Update Today Episode: Tonight (September 9) on Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, the excitement reaches an all-time high as the Chhoriyan face a challenge like never before - their real families join them in Bamuliya! Anita Hassanandani, Anjuum Faakih, Krishna Shroff, Maera Mishra, Dolly Javed, Erika Packard, Rameet Sandhu, and Surabhi-Samriddhi Mehra are set for a day packed with laughter, teamwork, and playful rivalries as their loved ones step into the gaon spirit.

With their families by their side, the energy multiplies. Krishna Shroff's boyfriend Abdul Azim Badakshi, Maera's husband Dr Rajul Yadav, Anita's husband Rohit Reddy, and her little one Aarav cheering for his mom, along with the rest of the families, dive straight into the village-style challenges. From learning to drive tractors on uneven fields, tackling the gobar task, to managing hens tests patience, coordination, and the ability to work together under pressure.

The fun isn't without emotion. Playful chaos, teasing, and bursts of laughter turn even the messiest moments into cherished memories, showing how family support can transform the toughest gaon challenges into pure joy. Adding a heartfelt twist, Krishna Shroff's mother shares her love story with Jackie Shroff, leaving everyone spellbound with nostalgia, warmth, and a glimpse into a legendary Bollywood journey.

As the Chhoriyan and their families navigate tractors, manage gobar and hens, the excitement builds: who will master the tasks, handle the chaos, and emerge as the most synchronized? Which family team will claim the coveted title of Bamuliya's ultimate dream team?

Get ready for an evening brimming with love, laughter, and full-on competitive spirit. Don't miss Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, tonight at 10:00 PM, only on Zee TV!