COLORS’ Stars Share Heartfelt Lessons From The Mentors Who Shaped Their Careers

Gurmeet Choudhary as seen on COLORS' 'Pati Patni Aur Panga - Jodiyon Ka Reality Check' says, "My daughters, Lianna and Divisha, teach me life's biggest lessons through their smallest gestures. Every innocent smile, curious question, and even their adorable tantrums have taught me invaluable lessons about love, patience, and finding wonder in everyday moments. Debinna, my life partner and greatest mentor, has shown me what it means to love unconditionally and stand strong through life's storms. She's taught me the art of giving without expecting anything in return and finding strength in vulnerability. Even during our journey on 'Pati Patni Aur Panga - Jodiyon Ka Reality Check,' we continue discovering new facets of each other, proving that learning and growth never truly end. This Teacher's Day, I realize that my home has become my most important classroom, and my family members are the teachers who continuously shape my heart and soul."

Divyam Shukla, portraying the role of Samrat in COLORS' Dhaakad Beera, says

"I learn something totally new every day on the set of Dhaakad Beera, and it's amazing! Rakshanda ma'am is the best teacher and mentor I could ask for - she's always there to help me with my scenes and teaches me these cool acting tricks that make every performance better. She's been in this industry for so long and has so much experience, I really look up to her. What's even better is that she's always ready to help. I'm also very thankful to Pankhuri ma'am, my onscreen mother, who is such a sweetheart and explains things in the most pure, motherly way. And our biggest pillar is our director ma'am, always by my side in every scene, making Samrat possible the way you see him today. In our show, my character Samrat fights for his little sister Kishmish to get a good education, and I think that's really important in real life too. I'm blessed to have incredible teachers in my school who have always believed in me and made learning feel like the most exciting adventure. This Teacher's Day, I want to give a huge thank you to all the wonderful teachers who guide kids like me and show us that learning can be the most fun thing in the world!"

Akshun Mahajan playing the role of Abhishek in COLORS' 'Manpasand Ki Shaadi' shares,"Teacher's Day serves as a beautiful reminder of the incredible mentors who have shaped my life's journey - from my parents & family to my school in Pathankot to my college Les Roches in Switzerland, and from my mentors Karan Malhotra Sir and Maneesh Sharma Sir at YRF, where I worked as an assistant director, to my current mentor, Sooraj Barjatya Sir. As an actor, Sooraj Sir's faith in my abilities from the very beginning transformed every challenge into an exciting opportunity. He taught me that authenticity and passion resonate more powerfully than any acting technique, a philosophy that has enriched my approach to every scene and character. Working on 'Manpasand Ki Shaadi' has been a continuous masterclass in growth as a performer. On set, every co-actor, Director, DOP & technician possesses a unique sense of wisdom that teaches me new lessons. I feel incredibly fortunate to be surrounded by people who inspire me to evolve, not just as an actor but also as a human being. This Teacher's Day, I want to thank all the mentors who have helped shape me into the person I am today."

Rubina Dilaik recently seen on COLORS' 'Pati Patni Aur Panga - Jodiyon Ka Reality Check' shares, "My first and most influential teacher has always been my mother. Watching her work hard and still hold our family together gave me the value I live by today. She showed me that true strength is gentle yet unbreakable, and that grace under pressure is one of life's most beautiful qualities. Even on 'Pati Patni Aur Panga - Jodiyon Ka Reality Check,' I found myself drawing upon her wisdom to navigate relationships and challenges with dignity and love. On this Teacher's Day, I want to celebrate all the mothers around the world, because they are often our first teachers who quietly but powerfully shape the people we become."

Stay tuned to COLORS for more updates!