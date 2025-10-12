Controversy! Kapil Dissed at Star Parivaar Awards 2025? Krushna’s Shocking Swipe Leaves Fans Divided!



Star Plus has been a source of entertainment for its audience for many years. As the channel marks its 25th anniversary with the Star Parivaar Awards, the excitement surrounding the event remains high. This year's awards night was not just about performances; it was marked by unexpected drama.

During the event, Krushna Abhishek's backstage comment stirred up quite a storm. Known for his humour, Krushna reportedly said, "Kapil has been kept just to give cues." This statement has left fans buzzing and questioning the relationship between these two comedy giants.

Unexpected Drama at Star Parivaar Awards

The remark seemed more like a dig than a joke, causing fans to wonder if there's underlying tension between Krushna and Kapil Sharma. Their history is complex, with Krushna having missed several seasons of The Kapil Sharma Show due to creative differences and respect issues.

Despite appearing friendly on screen occasionally, rumours of discord have persisted. This latest incident at the Star Parivaar Awards 2025 has only added fuel to the fire, leaving audiences in shock.

Comedy Giants in Conflict?



The question remains whether Krushna's comment was an innocent joke gone wrong or a deliberate jab. The awards night was otherwise filled with laughter and camaraderie, but this controversy overshadowed the festivities.

Fans are divided over Krushna's words about Kapil Sharma, who is often hailed as India's comedy king. The comment has sparked debates on social media about their relationship and whether this feud will continue.

Feud Far From Over



This incident highlights that the rivalry between these comedic heavyweights is far from resolved. Whether it was a misfired joke or a calculated move, one thing is certain: this story isn't ending anytime soon.

The Star Parivaar Awards 2025 promises more entertainment as it airs tomorrow at 7 pm on Star Plus. Viewers are eager to see how this drama unfolds further on screen.