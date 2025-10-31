Deepika Singh Credits ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ As Her Career Turning Point After Winning The Dadasaheb Phalke Award

The world of Indian television has another reason to celebrate. Deepika Singh, who has been winning hearts as the resilient and compassionate Mangal in COLORS' 'Mangal Lakshmi', has been honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, a milestone that marks not just professional recognition but a personal triumph for the actor. At the heart of this moment lies the emotional reaction of her father. "The most special part of receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award was my father's reaction," Deepika shares. "He has always blessed me, but this time, there was a different pride in his voice, and that moment will stay with me forever." Deepika's journey, like Mangal's, has been one of strength, love, faith, and fighting through the storms life doesn't warn you about. She reflects, "I am grateful for my journey, the love of my fans, the encouragement, and even the difficult phases. There was a time I believed my acting career might end. Those challenges were painful, but they gave my performances depth and taught me resilience. For that, I am thankful."

She shares, "This award holds a different meaning now because I am a mother. Balancing work and motherhood is never easy. There was a phase when I didn't want to leave my son at all, and it was Rohit who reminded me of my identity and my craft. My husband's belief brought Mangal Lakshmi to me. When Mangal Lakshmi came to me, I was unsure how I would manage everything, but my husband encouraged me to take the step. As we near 600 episodes, I know this milestone isn't mine alone. My family held everything together so I could give my best. My gratitude extends to the COLORS team, my director, co-actors, writers, and the entire crew. This award belongs to all of us."

Deepika also expressed heartfelt appreciation to producer Suzzana Ghai, noting, "I am thankful to Suzzana ma'am for not stereotyping me based on my past work and for believing I could do something different." What continues to drive her is not fame, but honesty in craft. She adds, "What drives me is the hunger to perform truthfully and the fear of not doing justice to a scene. Even if the situation is imaginary, the emotion must be real. I give every scene my truth, with excitement and surrender. And I thank the audience for accepting that truth in my performance as Mangal."

Watch 'Mangal Lakshmi' every day at 9:00 pm only on COLORS.