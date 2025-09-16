'Devon Ke Dev Mahadev's Parvati AKA Sonarika Bhadoria Is Pregnant! Vikrant Massey Sends Heartfelt Wishes

Sonarika Bhadoria Pregnant: Best known for playing Goddess Parvati in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, actress Sonarika Bhadoria is all set to embrace motherhood. The television diva recently took to Instagram to announce that she is expecting her first baby, and the heartwarming post has already captured the internet's attention. Dressed in a white outfit and proudly flaunting her baby bump, Sonarika shared the special moment with her fans, receiving love and congratulations from across the industry. As she steps into this beautiful new chapter, fans are celebrating the beginning of her journey toward becoming a mom.

In the Instagram post, Sonarika included a series of photos that beautifully captured the couple's happiness. One of the images showed Sonarika and Vikas holding a tiny pair of baby shoes, symbolising their upcoming journey into parenthood. The couple looked radiant as they embraced this special moment together.

Sonarika shared her pregnancy news with the caption, "Our greatest adventure yet🫠🪬✨🫀🏡♾️🧿." The post quickly filled with warm and heartfelt congratulations from fans and well-wishers. Among the many messages, Vikrant Massey's comment caught attention. The Bollywood star, who recently welcomed his son Vardaan, wrote, "Many many congratulations to you both. Prayers and best wishes for a healthy you and baby ♥️🧿." Sonarika responded graciously, saying, "Thank you so much♥️✨."

Who Is Sonarika Bhadoria's Husband?

Sonarika Bhadoria, widely admired for her iconic role as Goddess Parvati in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, is married to Vikas Parashar, a successful entrepreneur based in Faridabad, Haryana. Unlike the glitz and glamour of the entertainment world, Vikas comes from a business background, which Sonarika has often said helps her stay grounded and balanced amid the chaos of showbiz. Their love story began years ago at a gym, blossoming over time into a deep connection that led to a picturesque wedding at Rajasthan's historic Nahargarh Palace in February 2024. Vikas's Instagram handle is @vikas__parashar where he has a whopping 19.2K followers.