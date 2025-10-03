Dhaakad Beera: Nikki Sharma Opens Up On Why Her Character, Kishmish In COLORS Show Felt Destined For Her

COLORS' 'Dhaakad Beera' has taken a 14-year leap, unfolding the story of Samrat and Kishmish as they step into adulthood. Actor Gaurav Bajaj essays the role of Samrat, while Nikki Sharma portrays Kishmish, now an 18-year-old fashion influencer. Years ago, a young Samrat was forced to leave his sister in Mumbai with her father to protect her. Today, fate brings them face-to-face once again - only for Kishmish to not recognize her own brother. The wounds of their separation still linger, shaped by heartbreak and misunderstandings that once tore them apart. While the drama between them drives the story, it's Kishmish's unapologetic personality and vibrant sense of style that instantly connect with viewers. On screen, she isn't just a character, Kishmish has built a new life and a new identity on her own terms. She's a fashion influencer, inspiring girls not only with her style but also with life lessons on confidence, self-expression, and standing up for what they believe in, all while blending traditional wear with modern trends and turning heads wherever she goes.

Talking about her character Kishmish, Nikki Sharma shared,"Playing Kishmish honestly feels like fate, like she was written just for me. I've always loved fashion, it's my way of expressing myself, experimenting with colours, textures, and styles, and finding little ways to create something unique every day. So, stepping into Kishmish's wardrobe felt completely natural. This is the first time my audience will see me in a completely modern, stylish avatar on screen, and I can't wait for them to see everything Kishmish has in store. She's full of colour, energy, and confidence, and she inspires people not just with her style but with her courage to stand up for herself and what she believes in. Living her personality and wearing her looks felt effortless, almost like I was seeing a part of myself on screen. Sometimes I forget if I'm Nikki or Kishmish, that's how close this role has become to my heart."

