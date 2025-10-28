Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga Latest Episode: Sudesh And Mamta Lehri Go On Their First Date In 40 Years

COLORS' 'Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga' turns into a celebration of old-school romance as Sudesh Lehri takes his wife, Mamta out on a long-overdue date. Who says romance fades with time? On the show, the veteran comedian proved that love only gets better with age. In one of the most heartwarming moments of the show so far, Sudesh took his wife, Mamta, out on a proper date for the first time in their 40 years of marriage! After four decades of companionship packed with laughter, love, and countless punchlines, Sudesh decided it was time to make up for lost quality time and the show set the stage for this adorable chapter. From shy glances to playful banter, the couple's chemistry had everyone, from the hosts Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui to the other celebrity jodis, cheering them on. Sudesh, known for his impeccable comic timing, turned his charm all the way up, while Mamta, graceful and grounded, matched him beat for beat. The result was a mix of giggles, nostalgia and tender moments that melted hearts on set.

Talking about the moment, Sudesh said, "Forty years... that's how long it took me to take Mamta out on a proper date! Mamta and I quite literally grew up together; we didn't even know the concept of going on a date. We got married first, and love came into the equation later. The early years of our marriage were all about getting to know each other, building a home, and raising our kids. In the hustle and bustle of settling down and chasing dreams, we never really experienced this 'new mode' of spending quality time - just dressing up and going out on a date. Today, there's so much more we respect and appreciate in each other. It felt right to be planning a first date after four decades of marriage. We thank 'Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga' for giving us a beautiful memory and proving that romance has nothing to do with age."

