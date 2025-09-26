Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga: Radhe Maa Graces Show, Says “Rishtey Aur Jodiyan Bhagwan Ki Den Hote Hain”

The stage of 'Dhamaal with Pati Patni Aur Panga' is buzzing with Navratri energy, playful pangas, and laughter as Radhe Maa graces the show, instantly becoming the heart of the festivities. Known for her devotion and life dedicated to bhakti, she brings warmth, wisdom, and blessings to every couple, turning their mischievous antics into moments of joy and reflection. The spotlight shines brightest on Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani as they unveil their wedding card, and Radhe Maa adds to their excitement with a beautiful gift and heartfelt wishes ahead of their wedding on 30th September. Every interaction, blessing, and smile she shares makes the episode a perfect blend of devotion, fun, and festive chaos, leaving couples and fans charmed, energized, and inspired.

Radhe Maa on her experience on Dhamaal with Pati Patni Aur Panga: "Dhamaal with Pati Patni Aur Panga mein aakar mujhe bahut khushi hui. Avika aur Milind ki shaadi ke liye main unhe dil se aashirvaad deti hoon, unki jodi sach mein bahut sundar hai. Yahan ki baaki saari jodiyan bhi kaafi acchi hain, aur main maanti hoon ki pati-patni ke rishte mein thodi nok-jhok zaruri hai - pyaar tabhi aur gehra hota hai, isliye panga bhi hona chahiye. Mere jeevan mein bhi ek bada panga raha hai, maine bhakti aur samajik kaaryon main apna jeevan samarpit kar diya , aur mere parivaar ne is pange ko sweekar kiya. Rishte aur jodiyan toh kudrat aur bhagwan ki den hote hain, aur har panga hi unhe aur mazboot banata hai."

