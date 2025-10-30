Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga: Swara Bhasker Says “I Always Wanted My Poster On The Back Of An Auto...”

COLORS' 'Dhamaal with Pati Patni Aur Panga' delivered one of its most heartfelt moments yet when Fahad Ahmad decided to fulfil a wish that Swara Bhasker had tucked away years ago. A dream she carried from her days as a young girl in Delhi, who wanted to come to Mumbai, become a heroine, and see her poster at the back of an auto. Her husband and political activist decided it was time to make that dream come true and to do it in a way she'd never forget. Fahad surprised Swara by taking her on a date through the streets of Mumbai - the city where she built her life and identity as an actor. But the jolt of surprise came when an auto rickshaw pulled up in front of them... and on its back was Swara's photo!

Expressing her surprise, Swara Bhasker said, "When I was a girl growing up in Delhi, I used to tell myself, 'One day, I'll go to Mumbai, I'll act in movies, and my picture will be on the back of an auto like the heroines I admired.' I always wanted my poster on the back of an auto and Fahad made it happen. For me, this dream stood for the feeling that you've made it in life. So, when Fahad planned this surprise... I was stunned. I'm so grateful and blessed to have someone who takes my dreams seriously, who remembers the little things I once said, maybe in passing. I'll take this thoughtfulness over grand gestures any day. There is something incredibly intimate about being seen, heard and loved like that. I can't thank Dhamaal with Pati Patni Aur Panga enough for giving us this amazing moment."

