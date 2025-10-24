Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga Today Episode: Rubina-Geeta-Avika’s Car Task Turns Total Dhamaal!

Who said Diwali is only about diyas and sweets? On COLORS' 'Dhamaal with Pati Patni Aur Panga - Jodiyon Ka Reality Check', it was fireworks of a totally different kind! The madness kicked off with a high-octane outdoor car challenge featuring Rubina Dilaik, Geeta Phogat, and Avika Gor, who were all set to prove their coordination skills. But things took a hilarious turn when Pawan accidentally broke the car mid-task, sending the entire set into fits of laughter! What started as a test of teamwork quickly turned into a full-blown comedy of errors - pure, unfiltered dhamaal that left everyone gasping for breath between giggles.

Just when viewers thought the drama had peaked, came the ultimate reality check twist! In a laugh-out-loud segment, the wives dropped truth bombs, confessing that they often 'acted sanskaari' in their sasural just to impress the family. Their candid admissions left the husbands shocked and the audience roaring with laughter - proving that behind every sanskaari bahu hides a playful rebel in disguise!

Adding to the festive chaos, the Masti 4 cast brought their trademark energy, while Shehnaaz Gill lit up the stage with her infectious charm. Between unscripted comedy, bold confessions, and pure entertainment, this week's episode of Dhamaal with Pati Patni Aur Panga was high on laughter, loaded with surprises, and bursting with festive fun from start to finish!

