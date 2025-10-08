Did You Know? Rohitashv Gour Was Addressed As ‘Tiwari Ji’ On The Sets Of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari!

Rohitashv Gour , one of television's most talented and versatile actors, has impressed audiences with his brilliant performances across multiple shows and films. However, his most loved role remains that of Manmohan Tiwari in &TV's cult comedy B habiji Ghar Par Hai, a character that has earned him immense popularity. In fact, Rohitashv often jokes that wherever he goes, people fondly call him "Tiwari Ji" instead of his real name! Recently, Rohitashv appeared in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, where he played the role of Suresh Sanskari - Varun Dhawan's father in the film.

Talking about his experience on set, Rohitashv Gour aka Manmohan Tiwari shared with a smile, "The love people have for Tiwari Ji is unbelievable! Even during the film's shoot, everyone- including Varun Dhawan would call me Tiwari Ji. One day, Varun told me that his father, an ace director of comedy, Mr. David Dhawan, often watches Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai along with his family and often praises it. For me, that felt like a huge achievement, it shows how deeply the character has connected and entertained people from all walks of life."

Speaking about how he came on board for the film, Rohitashv revealed, "I got a call from Mukesh Chhabra's casting team, and when I heard that Varun was part of the project, I was instantly excited. We had met earlier when he visited to our show sets to promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Shooting for this film was an absolute delight, and the team's warmth made it even more special. Honestly, I did not feel like I was doing a film; it was as if Tiwari Ji had just walked onto a bigger set. It was pure fun and a deeply satisfying experience. Now that audiences are loving my role too, it feels like a double celebration!"

