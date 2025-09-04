Did You Know Sharad Kelkar Eagerly Waits For THIS On The Sets Of Tumm Se Tumm Tak?

The cast of Tumm Se Tumm Tak has developed a bond that goes far beyond the script and camera. Long hours on set have turned into moments filled with laughter, banter and heartfelt conversations. What started as a professional space has blossomed into a close-knit circle, where work feels less like a job and more like family time. From fun chatter between shots to shared meals and small celebrations, the set radiates a warmth that keeps spirits high.

And nothing reflects this family-like bond better than Soma Rathod's beloved home-cooked dabba, a ritual the entire team looks forward to. Sharad Kelkar, in particular, eagerly awaits her shoot days knowing that she'll arrive with her signature smile and a dabba packed with freshly made delicacies. The beauty lies in her thoughtful gesture; she often cooks his favourite vegetables and lovingly serves the whole team herself.

Sharad Kelkar said, "One of the biggest perks of shooting for Tumm Se Tumm Tak is Soma ji's dabba! I genuinely wait for her shoot days because I know her delicious home-cooked food will be arriving on set. She knows my favorite vegetables - bhindi, gobhi, and methi, and she very sweetly prepares them specially for me and brings them along. The way she opens her dabba with so much love and invites all of us to share her food is something I truly cherish. In fact, the whole energy on set changes; we all sit together, crack jokes, and relish her food like one big family. I savour every single bite, and it honestly adds a touch of warmth and homeliness to even the longest of shoot days."

While Sharad continues to enjoy the warmth of this on-set family off-screen, it will be interesting to watch how things unfold on-screen. Now that Aryavardhan (Sharad Kelkar) has discovered Bipin's (Rahul Bajaj) truth, will he be able to stop Anu's (Niharika Chouksey) marriage in time, or will his plans fall apart?

