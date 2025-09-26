Dipshikkha Nagppal’s Daughter Vidhika Nagppal Walks The Ramp For Rohit Verma – A Proud Moment For The Actress

Actress Dipshikkha Nagppal, known for her versatility on screen and her elegance off it, recently had a moment that every mother dreams of-watching her daughter walk the ramp for celebrated designer Rohit Verma. Her daughter made her debut at a fashion event showcasing his creations, and it turned into an evening of pride, joy, and emotions for Dipshikkha.

The actress, who has always balanced her career and motherhood gracefully, couldn't hold back her happiness as she saw her daughter confidently take the stage. The little one walked with poise and charm, drawing admiration from the audience, while Dipshikkha proudly watched from the sidelines.

Speaking about the experience, the actress said, "Seeing my daughter walk the ramp was an overwhelming moment for me. It wasn't just about fashion-it was about watching her shine, step into her confidence, and own her space. As a mother, there's nothing more fulfilling than that."

Dipshikkha shared how emotional she felt, adding, "The way she carried herself made me realize how much she has grown. Children surprise us with their strength and grace, and last night, she truly surprised me. My heart was full."

What made the evening even more special was the outpouring of love and appreciation from Dipshikkha's friends in the industry. Many of them, who have known her daughter since she was little, were present at the event and showered her with praise. "Not only was I happy, but even my friends from the industry were feeling so proud. They have seen her grow up, and to see her walk the ramp with such elegance made them emotional too. Their appreciation meant the world to me," Dipshikkha expressed.

The evening was not just a ramp walk but a celebration of a mother's pride, a daughter's first step into the limelight, and the collective joy of friends and well-wishers who have been part of their journey. Dipshikkha concluded warmly, "She has her whole life ahead of her, and whether she chooses this path or another, I will always stand by her with love and encouragement. But tonight, she made me the proudest mother in the world."