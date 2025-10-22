Directing Star Plus Show To Becoming Creative Head For Bigg Boss, Rise & Fall: Ketan Mangaonkar On His Journey

Ketan Mangaonkar, the Creative Director and Project Head - Endemolshine India talks about his journey into Entertainment Industry.

He says, "It's been 17 years since I began my journey in the entertainment industry, starting with dance and singing reality shows. Gradually, I moved into directing prestigious award shows such as the State Awards of Maharashtra and the Mirchi Music Awards, which truly set my journey in motion."

He continued, "I then directed a fiction show for Star Plus titled 'Tamanna.' However, it was as a Creative Director that I found my true creative rhythm, contributing to milestone projects like Bigg Boss Marathi, Bigg Boss Hindi, and Celebrity MasterChef."

"Most recently, I had the opportunity to work on one of the most talked-about OTT reality shows, 'Rise and Fall.' Each project has been a chapter of growth and learning, making this journey truly unforgettable," he added.

Recalling initial days, "I come from a middle-class family with no background or support in the entertainment industry, but ever since college, I dreamt of becoming a director and making my mark. The journey wasn't easy - it was filled with ups and downs, countless sleepless nights, and moments of uncertainty."

"But through it all, I stayed focused and carved my own path. I had to become the sole breadwinner of my family at a very early age, and that responsibility shaped a lot of my choices. Maybe I would've been a film director today, but I have no regrets - television gave me both identity and stability. When I look back now, every bit of that struggle feels worth it," he shared.

"This Diwali, I'm looking forward to spending some quality time with my family. After a busy year, I really need a bit of a mental detox, so my plan is to read a few good books, catch up on some movies, and work on completing my next book. Of course, once the festivities are over, I'll be gearing up and getting into the creative zone again for my upcoming show," he concluded highlighting about his Diwali celebrations.