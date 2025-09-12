Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani Actor Suraj Pratap Singh Reflects On The Importance Of Hindi Diwas

Every language carries the fragrance of its soil, and Hindi is no different. It is not just a way of speaking, but a feeling that connects us to our roots, our families, and our stories. On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, actor Suraj Pratap Singh, who plays Prem in Sun Neo's Divya Prem: Pyaar aur Rahasya ki Kahani, shared his thoughts on the importance of Hindi in his life.

While talking about the importance of Hindi, he shares,"For me, Hindi Diwas is not just a celebration of language, but also of our identity and cultural roots. Hindi connects us with our traditions, our stories, and our audiences in the most natural way. As an actor, I always feel that when emotions are expressed in Hindi, they reach straight to the heart. That is the true power of our language-it carries simplicity, depth, and warmth that no other language can fully capture."

He further added, "In cinema and in everyday life, Hindi plays a very important role for me. I believe we should take pride in speaking, reading, and writing in Hindi because it keeps us grounded and close to our heritage. Even though times are changing, the beauty of Hindi must be preserved, not just in films but also in our daily conversations. Hindi is not just a medium of communication, it is our strength, and identity."

Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani follows the journey of Divya, a young girl from Ujjain whose life takes a mystical turn after meeting Prem. The show blends love, mystery, and past secrets in a gripping tale where technology meets tradition. Starring Megha Ray, Suraj Pratap Singh, and Kavita Banerjee, the show airs every night at 8:30 PM on Sun Neo.