Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani Actor Vinit Kakar Talks About His Character Macharasur

Television has always celebrated heroes, villains, and everything in between but sometimes, a character comes along that's truly unlike anything viewers have seen before. Enter Macharasur, the newest intriguing addition to Sun Neo's show Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani, brought to life by actor Vinit Kakar. Known for his versatility in mythological and fantasy shows, Vinit now takes on a role that challenges imagination and creativity alike.

Talking about his experience, Vinit shares, "My role as Macharasur is quite unique and something I've never seen or heard of before. It's very creatively written and was executed beautifully. While shooting, we kept experimenting and discussing with the director about how a 'Mosquito Man' should behave - his mannerisms, movements, and expressions - since no one has ever really seen such a character before. It was truly an experiment for all of us, and I'm glad with how it turned out. Having done several mythological and fantasy shows earlier, it became a bit easier for me to get into the skin of this character.

While speaking about challenges he further added, "The makeup process was definitely challenging - wearing prosthetics and full body paint for long hours was quite exhausting. But when I saw the final promo on TV, all the hard work felt worth it. I chose this role because it was something completely new and exciting. I'm thankful that people think of me for such creative and challenging roles. I'm truly excited for the audience to watch it and hope they love Macharasur as much as we enjoyed creating him."

After an 8-year leap, Divya's journey takes a gripping turn as she steps into a world filled with new struggles and dark secrets. Her life is no longer the same-each day tests her courage, her strength, and her determination to protect her family. But danger looms closer than ever. Rakshasi, a fierce and unpredictable force, rises with dark energy, threatening everything Divya holds dear. With her newfound powers, Divya stands tall against the storm, ready to shield her loved ones and fight back against the shadows

Watch Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani, only on Sun Neo, every night at 8:30 pm.