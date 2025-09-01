Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani Actress Megha Ray On Her Bond With Suraj

Some bonds begin with a scene, but grow far beyond the camera. For Megha Ray, who plays Divya in Sun Neo's show 'Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani', her friendship with co-actor Suraj is exactly that. She opens up about how their bond began and how it has beautifully grown with time.

While talking about their bond, she shares, "I share a very good bond with Suraj. He is not just my co-actor anymore; he has become a very good friend of mine. The bond that people see between us on screen looks so real only because of the strong connection we share off-screen. From the day we met, we instantly connected as we have a lot in common - One of them is our love for dance, and that bond has only grown stronger with time. He's someone who keeps the work atmosphere light and positive, so even on long shooting days, it never feels tiring. Whenever we do a scene together, there's such an easy understanding between us - we don't need to explain much. Just by looking at each other's expressions, we know how to take it forward."

She added, "Whenever I wasn't feeling well on set, he was always by my side. He took care of me, gave me the right medicines, and even read the script out loud so I could rest. That's the kind of care only a true friend gives, and I feel lucky to have someone like that around. We share our food, laugh at silly things, and our shared faith in Mahakal makes our bond even more special."

Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani tells the story of Divya, a girl from Ujjain whose life takes a magical turn after meeting Prem. The show blends love, mystery, and secrets from the past, as it unravels a gripping fight between good and evil. Starring Megha Ray, Suraj Pratap Singh, and Kavita Banerjee, the show airs every night at 8:30 PM, Monday to Sunday, only on Sun Neo.