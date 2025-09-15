Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani Actress Megha Ray Shoots On With Sheer Dedication Despite Injury

Sometimes, the true passion of an actor is seen not in glamour but in grit. On the sets of Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani on Sun Neo, actress Megha Ray, who plays Divya, recently proved this with her sheer dedication. Despite suffering a painful ankle injury during an action sequence, she chose not to stop shooting and completed her scene with determination.

Speaking about the incident, Megha Ray shared, "During an action sequence on the set of Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani, I had to throw punches and run at full speed. It was dark, and somehow my sari got tangled under my feet. I tripped badly and landed on my ankle in the wrong way. It twisted, and the pain was massive. Still, I tied a crepe bandage around it on set to support myself and continued shooting for another hour or two. I was so injured, but still I wanted to finish that scene-it was a big challenge for me. I always feel that if something has to be done today, I should try to complete it the same day. Also, during a shoot, so many people's time and effort are involved, and I didn't want everyone's hard work to go to waste just because of me. By the time I finished, my ankle was swollen to almost double its size. The doctors treated it, and now I'm working with my ankle bandaged, wearing sports shoes under my sari to manage."

She further added, "On set, Suraj really helped me a lot. Since I couldn't walk properly, he literally carried me around. Even the director arranged for a wheelchair so I wouldn't have to move too much, as my makeup room is far. Everyone, from the hair and makeup team to the crew, supported me a lot. Now, I'm managing with painkillers and anti-inflammatory medicines. The sports shoes are helping give my ankle some support. I'm taking it as a challenge and pushing through because I love my work."

Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani tells the story of Divya, a young girl from Ujjain whose world changes forever after crossing paths with Prem. Bringing together love, mystery, and hidden secrets from the past, the show weaves a gripping narrative where tradition beautifully collides with technology. Featuring Megha Ray, Suraj Pratap Singh, and Kavita Banerjee in pivotal roles, the show airs every night at 8:30 PM on Sun Neo.