Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani Twist: Takes An 8-Year Leap With New Drama And Action

Sun Neo's show 'Divya Prem: Pyaar aur Rahasya Ki Kahani' is all set for an exciting twist. The story takes a leap of eight years, opening a new chapter full of hopes, stronger family bonds, and unexpected challenges. Megha Ray, who plays the lead role of Divya, will now portray a superwoman with new powers to protect her family and the children. Megha shares how thrilled she is to play Divya in a new avatar, this time with more strength and a new look.

While sharing her excitement, Megha said, "I'm really happy that a new chapter of our show has begun. From the start of my career, I have always wanted to play strong, superwoman-type roles-and now I finally have that opportunity. As a child, I used to watch such characters on TV and dream of being like them, protecting good from evil. Today, as an actor, I feel truly blessed to bring this to life through my character. Playing Divya in a new look, with more strength and power, has been an amazing experience for me."

She further added, "With Suraj's support, it will be really exciting for the audience to see how Divya faces every challenge that comes her family's way and protects them. I have done stunts in the show before, but now I am performing action scenes and stunts on a much bigger scale. I have also taken it as a personal challenge to train my body accordingly. I truly hope the audience enjoys this new twist in the show and sees my character in a fresh and exciting way."

After the 8-year leap, Divya's life takes a dramatic turn as she faces numerous challenges that test her strength and spirit. With dark forces threatening her family, the big question is-how will Divya use her powers to shield her loved ones from evil? And in her transformed avatar, what new powers will she unveil? The answers unfold in Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani, only on Sun Neo, every night at 8:30 pm.