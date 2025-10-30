Divya Prem Star Megha Shares Her Horrific Experience; Faces Harassment By Neighbours For Feeding Stray Animals

Actress Megha Ray, who essays the lead role of Divya a mystical Swarna Mohini in Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani, has always impressed audiences with her powerful performances in shows like Apna Time Bhi Aayega and Sapnon Ki Chhalaang. But behind her radiant on-screen presence, Megha recently went through a deeply distressing real-life ordeal facing harassment from neighbours simply because she was feeding and caring for stray animals near her home.

Beyond her acting career, Megha is known for her gentle heart and compassion toward animals a quality she inherited from her mother. Recalling how her journey of animal care began, Megha shared, "Since childhood, I've seen my mother care deeply for animals. She's always been kind and compassionate toward every living being she comes across whether on the streets or injured. She has rescued several animals over the years dogs, cats, and even birds feeding and nursing them back to health.

Growing up watching her, I developed the same connection and sensitivity toward animals. So, naturally, we both look after the strays in our neighborhood. I also have a pet of my own, but besides him, we take care of other animals in our building and nearby streets, especially when they're unwell.

One of the cats we've been caring for has diabetes and requires insulin twice a day. It's a big responsibility, but we're happy to do it. Unfortunately, not everyone understands the value of protecting voiceless beings."

However, Megha's empathy soon became the reason for her distress. She revealed how a few neighbours began targeting her and her mother for feeding stray animals. "To explain what happened one of our neighbouring families had a huge problem with us feeding stray animals. We've always been very mindful and responsible about it, following all the rules and laws related to animal feeding.

What started as taunts soon turned into harassment. Initially, the neighbors began with subtle harassment blaming us for random issues in the society that had nothing to do with us. Over time, things escalated. They somehow targeted me when I stayed home alone. The family has grown-up sons, who have a bad reputation for bad behavior, which made me feel even more unsafe."

The situation grew more frightening when Megha's parents were away. "When my parents were out of town for 10 days, one of the men came to my door, insisting that I step out and argue with him. His tone was extremely derogatory and intimidating. It was mentally exhausting and distressing. Soon after, the entire family joined in, harassing me in indirect ways because they knew I was an actor aware that I could take legal action if they crossed a clear line.

They began flooding the corridor outside my home by pretending to clean, leaving my doorstep covered in water so I couldn't leave easily. Sometimes, they'd dump garbage, littered paper right outside my door."

Concerned for her safety, Megha decided to take the matter to the authorities, as revealed by The Times of India, "The police guided me, and I installed a CCTV camera for proof and thank God I did. The footage clearly showed them standing outside my house multiple times a day, stalking my doorstep, recording videos, and monitoring our movements.

This constant intrusion made me and my family feel extremely unsafe. I had to make several visits to the police station for my protection. The police were very supportive and assured me that I was doing the right thing. Inspector Sudhir Kudalkar, though I couldn't meet him personally, stayed in touch over calls and messages and kept reassuring me that nobody has the right to harass someone for doing a good deed."

Despite everything she endured, Megha refuses to let fear overshadow her compassion. She continues to believe in kindness and stands firm in her belief that empathy should never be punished. Her experience is not only a reflection of her strength but also a powerful reminder that caring for the voiceless deserves appreciation, not hostility.

Despite the painful experience, Megha hasn't let it shake her spirit or compassion. She continues to stand by her belief that kindness should be met with respect, not ridicule. Through her story, she hopes people realize that caring for helpless animals is not a disturbance but a humane act one that deserves support and understanding, not harassment.