Diwali 2025: Ayesha Singh & Other COLORS’ stars Share Heartwarming Memories For The Festival

Rubina Dilaik, featured on COLORS' 'Dhamaal with Pati Patni Aur Panga,’ shares her unique Diwali experience. "Back home in Himachal, Diwali is a celebration of the harvest season, and the festivities are very different there. The air smells of pine because homes are cleaned and decorated with pine leaves and earthen lamps. Kitchens come alive with treats like sidu, mittha, and bathu, recipes that have been passed down for generations. Villages light up with deity processions, folk music, and laughter echoing through the hills. This year is extra special because it's our twins' second time witnessing the festival. I can't wait to watch Edhaa and Jeeva clap with excitement and see the joy of Diwali through their eyes.. It excites me to introduce them to the family traditions I grew up with. The celebration this time on the sets of 'Dhamaal with Pati Patni Aur Panga' felt like an extension of that warmth — the same fun chaos, laughter, and togetherness I felt back in my hometown only this time surrounded by my on-set family of co-stars and friends. As the festival of lights shines upon us, I hope it brings peace, joy, and serenity into everyone's lives. May it remind us that no matter where we are, love and gratitude are the brightest lights of all. Happy Diwali!"

Deepika Singh from COLORS' 'Mangal Lakshmi’ reflects on Diwali's deeper meaning. She sees it as a time for inner cleansing alongside traditional celebrations. "Every Diwali we celebrate the triumph of light over darkness , may we also let go of the negativity within ourselves and embrace positivity in and around us. For me, Diwali is not just a festival of lights; it's a time to reflect and cleanse, not just our homes, but our minds and hearts. Before the festival, we follow the tradition of cleaning the house. For me, this process is far from an external tidying; it's about removing energy blockages, letting go of what no longer serves us, and creating space for positivity and prosperity. Once the home is tidy, it is ready to welcome Maa Lakshmi. I especially enjoy cleaning my wardrobes, donating items I no longer need, and making rangoli to bring color and warmth into my home. This ritual is deeply spiritual - a way to look within, recognize negativity, and address it through mindfulness, meditation, and positive thoughts. It's about purifying the self as much as the surroundings."

Diwali Traditions Across India

Gurmeet from 'Dhamaal with Pati Patni Aur Panga’ describes how his family's Diwali blends Bihar's customs with Bengal's rituals from Debina’s side. "Diwali, for me, is all about the joy of creating memories. What makes our festivities special is how two worlds come together — the traditions of Bihar from my side of the family and the rituals of Bengal from Debina's." Their home becomes vibrant with chants, conch shells sounds, sweets aroma filling every corner.

Ayesha Singh portrays Mannat in COLORS' Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki shares her fondness for festivals like Bhai Dooj which strengthens sibling bonds through playful banter. She believes such occasions bring out our best selves by encouraging gratitude-filled pauses amidst life's hustle.

Family Bonds During Festivities

Manav Gohil plays Dayanand in COLORS' 'Binddii’ cherishes Gujarati traditions during Diwali focusing on food faith togetherness among loved ones around tables filled with laughter excitement over Bestu Varas celebrations.

"Growing up in a Gujarati household," Manav recalls fondly waiting eagerly each year savoring mother's farsan while enjoying joyous moments shared among family members gathered together celebrating unity strength derived from being close-knit community despite challenges faced along way."

The Essence Of Togetherness

Deepika Singh continues sharing how she celebrates Diwali both personally professionally shooting special sequence Mangal Lakshmi where character embarks journey Mussoorie kids while simultaneously enjoying festivities reel life set surrounded warmth laughter reminiscent home environment cherished dearly.

As these actors share their unique perspectives on celebrating this vibrant festival across different regions cultures within India common thread emerges emphasizing importance love gratitude unity amidst diversity enriching experiences bringing people closer fostering stronger connections among families communities alike.