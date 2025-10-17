Diwali 2025: De De Pyaar De, Golmaal, 3 Idiots & More- Films To Watch This Festive Season

As the festival of lights brings joy, sweets, and celebration into homes, it's also a great time to relax and enjoy some screen-time magic with family. Whether you're in the mood for heartwarming family dramas or comedies that capture the festive spirit, Tata Play Binge has something for everyone. This Diwali, brighten your watchlist with stories as colourful as the rangoli at doorstep.

Starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and Tabu, "De De Pyaar De" is a delightful romantic comedy that explores love across generations. Directed by Akiv Ali, this film combines humour, emotion, and family drama in a modern and relatable way. Its witty dialogues and charming chemistry among the leads make it an entertaining choice for Diwali. The film reminds viewers that love and laughter are timeless, much like the festival itself.

Family Entertainment with Jugjugg Jeeyo

"Jugjugg Jeeyo," featuring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor, is a complete family entertainer filled with emotion, music, and chaos. Set against the backdrop of a grand Indian wedding, it delves into marriage, relationships, and second chances with Karan Johar's signature style. The film balances hearty laughs with emotional moments. With its energetic songs and vibrant visuals celebrating family bonds, it mirrors the togetherness of Diwali festivities.

Rohit Shetty's "Golmaal 3" adds a dose of chaos to every Diwali celebration! This comedic gem brings two feuding families under one roof, leading to hilarious misunderstandings and nonstop entertainment. Starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Mithun Chakraborty, this film is pure comic gold. From funny fights to emotional reunions, "Golmaal 3" proves that laughter is indeed the brightest light of all.

Inspiration from 3 Idiots

A timeless classic that continues to inspire is "3 Idiots," starring Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, and Boman Irani. This film celebrates friendship and individuality while encouraging viewers to follow their dreams. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, its emotional depth offers a rollercoaster of laughter and reflection. Watching "3 Idiots" during Diwali feels like revisiting an old friend who brings comfort to the heart.

This selection of films on Tata Play Binge offers something for everyone during Diwali celebrations. Whether you seek laughter or inspiration or want to enjoy family moments on screen togetherness is at its core. These films capture the essence of Diwali through their stories filled with love and joy.