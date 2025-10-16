Diwali 2025: Parvati And Om From Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii Joins Tulsi In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Star Plus' iconic daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has once again has taken over television screens with its new season. Packed with an engaging storyline and unexpected twists, the show continues to keep viewers glued and has successfully rekindled its magic among audiences. While it has been making waves ever since its release, the upcoming episode is set to bring something that will surely leave the audience stunned, the iconic Parvati and Om from the popular show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii are set to join Tulsi in the upcoming episode. It's indeed going to be a treat to witness these two iconic and much-loved characters coming together to make this Diwali even more special.

Taking to their social media, the makers of the show shared a new promo featuring Parvati and Om from Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii joining Tulsi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. They also wrote the caption -

"Rishtein chahe naye ho ya purane, unki khaasiyat humesha taaza rehti hai!

Taiyaar rahiyega, kyuki iss Diwali laut rahi hai hum sab ki Parvati, Tulsi ke liye. Aur jahan yeh dono ho saath, wahan yeh rishton ki Diwali hogi aur bhi khaas!

Dekhiye #KyukiSaas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 18th-20th October raat 10:30 baje sirf #StarPlus aur #JioHotstar par."

This season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is more than just a continuation of a legacy, it is a heartfelt tribute to the values, emotions, and timeless storytelling that once made it a cultural phenomenon.

Watch Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi on 18th -20th October at 10:30 PM only on Star Plus.