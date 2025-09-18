Dooriyan: Kavveri Priiyam On Playing A Woman Of Contradictions, Says "Her Obsession Was The Most...."

Indian actress Kavveri Priiyam, known for her impactful performances in shows like Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and Ziddi Dil Maane Na, has once again captivated audiences with her latest role in Dooriyan. As Sonia, a strong yet layered character, Kavveri brings to life the complexities of a woman who is ambitious in her professional life but deeply vulnerable and conflicted in her personal journey. With audiences praising her powerful entry and nuanced performance, Kavveri reflects on the shades of Sonia that pushed her as an actor.

Talking about which aspects of Sonia stood out for her, Kavveri shares, "Her ambition was exciting because I could relate to her drive and determination. Her vulnerability was emotional and gave me space to portray raw honesty on screen. But it was her obsession that proved to be the most challenging, because it required me to step into darker shades of love and human emotion that are far removed from who I am in real life. At the same time, I hope in the next season I get to explore Sonia's emotions and layers more deeply in different scenes and situations."

What sets Sonia apart from Kavveri's earlier roles is the demanding emotional graph. She says, "Sonia gave me the opportunity to portray contrasting emotions almost simultaneously. Unlike some of my earlier roles where the emotional graph was more linear, Sonia demanded constant switches between power and vulnerability. That made me dig deeper into my craft and find nuances in how to portray a woman who is ambitious, insecure, loving, and obsessive, all within the same journey."

On a personal note, Kavveri admits she resonated with Sonia's ambition and passion for her work, as well as her vulnerability, but found the obsessive side starkly different. She says, "That's what made the role interesting, it allowed me to explore an emotional territory that doesn't come naturally to me."

With Sonia, Kavveri Priiyam proves once again that she thrives on roles that challenge her and allow her to showcase her versatility as an actor.