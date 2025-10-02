Dussehra 2025 | Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan’s Srishti Jain Talks About Heartfelt Memories: Takes Me Back To...

Dussehra 2025: As India prepares to celebrate Dussehra 2025, families across the country are getting ready for one of the most meaningful festivals of the year - a time that reminds us of the eternal victory of good over evil. For actress Srishti Jain, who plays the role of Sahana in Zee TV's Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan, the festival holds deep emotional value.

"Dussehra is a festival that celebrates the victory of good over evil, and it holds a special place in my heart," Srishti said, speaking exclusively about her connection with the celebration.

Reflecting on her childhood, she shared, "It takes me back to my childhood in Bhopal, the excitement of watching grand Ramlila performances, the vibrant processions, and the aroma of festive sweets filling the air."

These early memories taught her important life lessons. "Those moments taught me that no matter how difficult the battles we face, courage, truth, and righteousness will always prevail," she added.

Srishti believes Dussehra is not just about rituals, but also about personal growth and reflection. "For me, this festival is not just about tradition, but also about self-reflection, finding the strength to overcome our own fears and negativity. It is a time to cherish family, relive those beautiful Bhopal memories, spread positivity, and start anew with hope in our hearts."

Though she will be busy shooting in Chandigarh this year, she still plans to bring a bit of home into her celebration. "I'll make sure to cook and enjoy some of the festive savouries that my mom makes," she said with a smile. "May this Dussehra bring peace, joy, and renewed strength to everyone."

Srishti's words beautifully capture the essence of Dussehra - a time for hope, reflection, and the reaffirmation that goodness always wins.