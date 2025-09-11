Is Elvish Yadav DATING Jannat Zubair Post Her Alleged Breakup With Mr. Faisu? Netizens Decode TRUTH

Elvish Yadav Jannat Zubair dating: Gossip mills love churning out rumours on social media. Earlier this week, Kajal Agarwal became the victim of a death hoax, and now, Elvish Yadav and Zannat Zubair have been trending online as conjecture about their relationship kept the netizens guessing if they are dating or not.

IS ELVISH YADAV DATING ZANNAT ZUBAIR AMID HER BREAKUP RUMOURS WITH MR. FAISU?

As Elvish Yadav shared two photos with Zannat Zubair Rehmani on his official Instagram handle, speculations about their relationship surfaced on the internet. His post sparked the rumours about them 'being in love'.

It was Elvish's caption that captured the attention of the fans. He wrote in Hindi, "तेरे दिल पे हक मेरा है (I have rights on your heart)."

Elvish Yadav and Zannat Zubair's photos broke the internet as it garnered over 1.6 million likes on Instagram within two hours. Woah! Considering their fan following, we are not surprised at the number of likes the post has received in just two hours.

Are Elvish Yadav and Jannat Zubair really dating each other? That's the question on everyone's mind. A reliable source told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "There's no truth to the rumours about Elvish and Jannat dating each other. The duo came together for a song, and even Elvish's post hints at the same time. Elvish was earlier linked to Mahira Sharma but the rumours died down soon. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner collaborated with Jannat for the music video, and the lyrics of the song have been mentioned on the Instagram post."